Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 21,971 Shares of Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,722 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,971 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.95% of Customers Bancorp worth $5,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 106,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Maxim Group set a $38.00 target price on Customers Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Customers Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Customers Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.55.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $18.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $578.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Customers Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $32.34.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $61.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, VP Steven Issa sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $141,844.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $27,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,004 shares of company stock valued at $337,759. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

