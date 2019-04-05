Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 48,270 Shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,270 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Glu Mobile were worth $5,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 12,412.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hany Nada sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $459,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 240,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLUU opened at $11.32 on Thursday. Glu Mobile Inc. has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $11.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -141.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLUU. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Glu Mobile to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Wedbush set a $10.20 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Glu Mobile to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.31.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

