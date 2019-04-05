Nord/LB Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A) a €26.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on G1A. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €24.22 ($28.16).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR:G1A opened at €24.33 ($28.29) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a 1 year high of €35.08 ($40.79).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.