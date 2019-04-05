Nokia Oyj (NOK) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NOK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.06.

NOK stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.92. 227,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,377,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.31. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $6.65.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selz Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,402,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Weybosset Research & Management LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 102,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. 6.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals.

