Nokia Oyj (NOK) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NOK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.06.
NOK stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.92. 227,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,377,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.31. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $6.65.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selz Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,402,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Weybosset Research & Management LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 102,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. 6.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nokia Oyj Company Profile
Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals.
