Nokia Oyj (NOK) Downgraded by TheStreet

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.06.

Shares of NYSE:NOK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.92. 227,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,377,764. The company has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.31. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 14,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 143,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 142,663 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 251.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,084,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,331,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648,798 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 6.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals.

