Noir 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $33.00 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 5th. Noir has a total market capitalization of $510,470.00 and $33.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Noir has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Noir coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000523 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00007199 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00386066 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020009 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.09 or 0.01669852 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00268605 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006151 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir’s total supply is 19,373,262 coins. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org

Buying and Selling Noir

Noir can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

