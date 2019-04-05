Noble Metal Group (NMG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Noble Metal Group Incorporated (CVE:NMG) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
The stock has a market cap of $372,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.08.
About Noble Metal Group (CVE:NMG)
Noble Metal Group Incorporated engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Noble Metal Group Incorporated is based in Chilliwack, Canada.
