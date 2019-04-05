Nexus Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in TELUS Co. (TU)

Nexus Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,450 shares during the quarter. TELUS accounts for approximately 3.7% of Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Nexus Investment Management Inc. owned 0.11% of TELUS worth $25,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in TELUS by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 310,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TELUS by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,484 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,807,000 after buying an additional 67,526 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,228,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of TELUS by 227.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 783,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,445,000 after buying an additional 544,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of TELUS by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,717,000 after buying an additional 177,899 shares in the last quarter. 50.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TU. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

Shares of NYSE:TU traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.13. The stock had a trading volume of 33,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $32.46 and a 1-year high of $37.70.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.4098 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.10%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

