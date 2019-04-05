Nexa Resources (NEXA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nexa Resources S.A. is an integrated zinc producer. It engaged in developing and operating mining and smelting assets primarily in Latin America. The Company operates and owns principally in the Central Andes of Peru and in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. Nexa Resources S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg City. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Nexa Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Scotiabank cut shares of Nexa Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Nexa Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a market perform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:NEXA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.64. The stock had a trading volume of 169 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,532. Nexa Resources has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.28.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Nexa Resources had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.19 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Nexa Resources will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.5255 per share. This represents a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 189.29%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 39.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the third quarter worth $131,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 9,197 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the third quarter worth $329,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 39,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business in Latin America. It also produces copper, lead, silver and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

