Newmont Mining’s (NEM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Desjardins

Desjardins reissued their buy rating on shares of Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $43.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Newmont Mining from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Newmont Mining in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Newmont Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmont Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Newmont Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.49.

Shares of Newmont Mining stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,790,582. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.01. Newmont Mining has a 12-month low of $29.06 and a 12-month high of $41.98.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Newmont Mining had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmont Mining will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. Newmont Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.48%.

In related news, CEO Gary J. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $136,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,703,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 17,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total transaction of $635,094.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 236,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,796,497.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,799. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Newmont Mining by 21.8% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Newmont Mining by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,597,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,928,000 after buying an additional 3,387,246 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Newmont Mining by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,212,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,996,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Newmont Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $131,587,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Newmont Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Mining Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

