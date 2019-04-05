New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,300 Shares of Manitowoc Company Inc (MTW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 3.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 71,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 14.8% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 28,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Manitowoc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.09.

Shares of NYSE:MTW opened at $17.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.81 million, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.88. Manitowoc Company Inc has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $29.51.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Manitowoc Company Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Manitowoc news, CEO Barry Pennypacker sold 12,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $203,906.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron H. Ravenscroft sold 3,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $52,587.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,086.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

