New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,300 Shares of Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 106,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.9% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 77,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Steven Issa sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $141,844.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 7,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $168,289.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,004 shares of company stock valued at $337,759 in the last ninety days. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CUBI shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Maxim Group set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.55.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $18.62 on Thursday. Customers Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $583.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $61.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Customers Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

