New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $578,000 Stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (CMO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMO. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 121,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 140,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 5.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 184,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,815 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 49,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 114.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

CMO stock opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $736.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.64. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $9.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 8.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.71.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $73.53 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

In other news, Director John L. Bernard bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $150,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMO has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Sunday, February 24th. JMP Securities raised shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

