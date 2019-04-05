New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $557,000 Stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (UBA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $472,000. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 29,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 159,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Stephan A. Rapaglia sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $38,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd.

NYSE:UBA opened at $20.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.05 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $23.16.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $34.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.99 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 28.07% and a return on equity of 9.80%. Equities analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.83%.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

