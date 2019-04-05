New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $422,000 Holdings in Team, Inc. (TISI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,707 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Team were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Team by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Team by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Team by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Team by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Team by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter.

TISI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. KeyCorp set a $23.00 target price on shares of Team and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Team from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Team from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE:TISI opened at $17.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.59 million, a PE ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.54. Team, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $25.55.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $309.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.80 million. Team had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Team, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Team

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Group (IHT), Mechanical Services Group (MS), and Quest Integrity Group (Quest Integrity). The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

