New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 644.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000.

In related news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $370,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 259,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,158.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,188,500. Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

COLL stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $28.91. The stock has a market cap of $523.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.32.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.65. The business had revenue of $73.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.71 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 41.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 579.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COLL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and tampering, including chewing, crushing, and/or dissolving.

