New Residential Investment (NRZ) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company primarily target investments in excess mortgage servicing rights, residential mortgage backed securities, residential mortgage loans and other related investments. New Residential Investment Corp. is based in New York. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Nomura began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a buy rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.50.

NRZ stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.68. 88,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,253,948. New Residential Investment has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $18.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.10.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 57.58% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.03%.

In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 995,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,423,308. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 49.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

