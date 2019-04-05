New Relic Inc (NEWR) CEO Sells $377,160.00 in Stock

New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) CEO Lewis Cirne sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.29, for a total transaction of $377,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lewis Cirne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Lewis Cirne sold 20,300 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $2,089,276.00.

On Monday, February 11th, Lewis Cirne sold 16,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $1,665,440.00.

On Monday, February 4th, Lewis Cirne sold 4,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $425,240.00.

Shares of New Relic stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.59. The company had a trading volume of 11,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.47 and a beta of 1.02. New Relic Inc has a 1-year low of $68.89 and a 1-year high of $114.78.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $124.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.18 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Relic Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NEWR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of New Relic to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, February 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. New Relic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.69.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,553,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 9.8% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 179,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,944,000 after purchasing an additional 16,080 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 7.7% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,426,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,382,000 after purchasing an additional 101,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 19,499 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

