NetEase Inc (NTES) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NetEase were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NetEase by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,420,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in NetEase by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in NetEase by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NetEase by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $269.76 on Friday. NetEase Inc has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $289.44. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.75.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.41. NetEase had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase Inc will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

NTES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $222.49 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Barclays raised shares of NetEase from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.39.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; E-Commerce; Advertising Services; and Email and Others segments. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

