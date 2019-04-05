Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cypress Semiconductor (CY)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $16.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

“Cypress today announced the closure of its joint venture with SK Hynix, with full operations to commence immediately. In October 2018, CY announced its decision to partially exit the volatile NAND market by converting its two year take-or-pay contract with SK Hynix into a five year joint venture, with CY owning 40%. CY also wanted to reduce its exposure to the low-margin consumer end market, to which 50% of NAND products are sold. CY expects this deal to be accretive to revenue and gross margins and generate more cash through dividends over the next five years.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.68.

Shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock opened at $15.83 on Monday. Cypress Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.92.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $604.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.72 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cypress Semiconductor will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

In related news, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $45,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,221.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 4,300 shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $55,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,898 shares of company stock worth $585,532. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CY. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Loeb Partners Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

