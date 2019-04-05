Nearmap Ltd (NEA) Insider Robert Newman Sells 400,000 Shares

Nearmap Ltd (ASX:NEA) insider Robert Newman sold 400,000 shares of Nearmap stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.71 ($1.92), for a total value of A$1,084,000.00 ($768,794.33).

Shares of ASX NEA opened at A$2.93 ($2.08) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.13. Nearmap Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.88 ($0.62) and a fifty-two week high of A$3.07 ($2.18).

Get Nearmap alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/nearmap-ltd-nea-insider-robert-newman-sells-400000-shares.html.

Nearmap Ltd provides online aerial photomapping services in Australia and the United States. The company offers PhotoMap, an online content provider that creates current and changing maps. Its solutions are used in the architecture and engineering, construction, insurance, rail, property, roofing, and solar, as well as government industries.

Recommended Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nearmap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nearmap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.