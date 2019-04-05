NCI Building Systems Inc (NCS) EVP Sells $51,072.00 in Stock

NCI Building Systems Inc (NYSE:NCS) EVP Todd R. Moore sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $51,072.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,673.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NCI Building Systems stock opened at $6.22 on Thursday. NCI Building Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCS. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in NCI Building Systems by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in NCI Building Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Signition LP purchased a new position in NCI Building Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in NCI Building Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in NCI Building Systems by 355.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 10,775 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NCS. DA Davidson cut shares of NCI Building Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Seaport Global Securities set a $10.00 price target on shares of NCI Building Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 30th. Barclays set a $9.00 price target on shares of NCI Building Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “strong sell” rating on shares of NCI Building Systems in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NCI Building Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCI Building Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.80.

About NCI Building Systems

NCI Building Systems, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets metal products for the nonresidential construction industry in North America. It operates in four segments: Engineered Building Systems, Metal Components, Insulated Metal Panels, and Metal Coil Coating. The Engineered Building Systems segment offers engineered structural members and panels; and self-storage building systems under the Metallic, Mid-West Steel, A & S, All American, Mesco, Star, Ceco, Robertson, Garco, Heritage, and SteelBuilding.com brands to builders, general contractors, developers, and end users directly, as well as through private label companies.

