Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NCI) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,510 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.34% of Navigant Consulting worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navigant Consulting by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navigant Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navigant Consulting by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navigant Consulting by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navigant Consulting by 276.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Navigant Consulting alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NCI opened at $19.86 on Thursday. Navigant Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $27.40. The firm has a market cap of $800.27 million, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.68.

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Navigant Consulting had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $193.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Navigant Consulting’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Navigant Consulting, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Navigant Consulting’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navigant Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Navigant Consulting from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/navigant-consulting-inc-nci-shares-sold-by-two-sigma-advisers-lp.html.

Navigant Consulting Profile

Navigant Consulting, Inc provides professional services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Energy, and Financial Services Advisory and Compliance. The Healthcare segment offers consulting and business process management services to healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences companies.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Navigant Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigant Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.