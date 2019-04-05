Natixis Advisors L.P. Invests $5.84 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) Stock

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 23,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. INR Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $289.13 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $235.46 and a one year high of $296.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.1296 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

