National Beverage (FIZZ) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet lowered shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
FIZZ has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of National Beverage from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Maxim Group restated a sell rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of National Beverage in a report on Friday, December 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of National Beverage in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a sell rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. National Beverage currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.60.
NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $57.50 on Tuesday. National Beverage has a twelve month low of $50.53 and a twelve month high of $127.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.30.
In related news, President Joseph G. Caporella bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.95 per share, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 413,600 shares in the company, valued at $24,795,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RK Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in National Beverage by 159.6% in the first quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 131,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 80,768 shares during the period. National Investment Services Inc. WI grew its holdings in National Beverage by 91.6% in the first quarter. National Investment Services Inc. WI now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in National Beverage by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 214,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 26,820 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Beverage by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National Beverage by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,171,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.
National Beverage Company Profile
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
