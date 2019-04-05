National Beverage (FIZZ) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet lowered shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FIZZ has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of National Beverage from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Maxim Group restated a sell rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of National Beverage in a report on Friday, December 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of National Beverage in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a sell rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. National Beverage currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.60.

NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $57.50 on Tuesday. National Beverage has a twelve month low of $50.53 and a twelve month high of $127.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.30.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). National Beverage had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The business had revenue of $220.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Beverage will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Joseph G. Caporella bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.95 per share, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 413,600 shares in the company, valued at $24,795,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RK Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in National Beverage by 159.6% in the first quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 131,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 80,768 shares during the period. National Investment Services Inc. WI grew its holdings in National Beverage by 91.6% in the first quarter. National Investment Services Inc. WI now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in National Beverage by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 214,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 26,820 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Beverage by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National Beverage by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,171,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

