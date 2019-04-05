National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (CAR.UN)

National Bank Financial restated their sector perform rating on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$50.00 price target on the stock.

CAR.UN has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT in a research report on Monday, January 7th. TD Securities upgraded Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$49.93.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

CAR.UN opened at C$49.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a one year low of C$31.93 and a one year high of C$37.94.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at December 31, 2018, CAPREIT had owning interests in 51,528 residential units, comprised of 44,935 residential suites and 32 MHC comprising 6,593 land lease sites.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.