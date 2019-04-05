Narrative (NRVE) Achieves Market Cap of $941,935.00

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Narrative token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000401 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and BiteBTC. Over the last week, Narrative has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar. Narrative has a market cap of $941,935.00 and $99,758.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00007268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00382479 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00020055 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.98 or 0.01678095 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00264200 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005891 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Narrative Token Profile

Narrative’s total supply is 46,928,004 tokens. Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Narrative’s official website is www.narrative.org

Narrative Token Trading

Narrative can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy, LATOKEN and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Narrative should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Narrative using one of the exchanges listed above.

