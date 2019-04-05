Myokardia (MYOK) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Strong-Buy

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MYOK. BidaskClub cut Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Myokardia from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Myokardia from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Myokardia in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYOK traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.85. 588,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,045. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.60 and a beta of 2.48. Myokardia has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $67.79.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. Myokardia had a negative return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 201.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Myokardia will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 2,770 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $122,184.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,967 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,014.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sanofi sold 4,168,899 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $157,000,736.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Myokardia by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,040,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,144,000 after acquiring an additional 23,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Myokardia by 32.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,995,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,328,000 after buying an additional 740,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Myokardia by 32.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,995,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,328,000 after buying an additional 740,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Myokardia by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,861,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,816,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Finally, BB Biotech AG raised its stake in shares of Myokardia by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 877,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,863,000 after buying an additional 367,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

