Musicoin (MUSIC) Market Capitalization Tops $1.55 Million

Musicoin (CURRENCY:MUSIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, Musicoin has traded 28.4% higher against the dollar. One Musicoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. Musicoin has a market cap of $1.55 million and $12,389.00 worth of Musicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Musicoin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.31 or 0.03291143 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00115005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00005568 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000120 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Musicoin Profile

MUSIC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2017. Musicoin’s total supply is 1,467,019,932 coins. Musicoin’s official message board is medium.com/@musicoin . Musicoin’s official Twitter account is @musicoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Musicoin’s official website is www.musicoin.org . The Reddit community for Musicoin is /r/musicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Musicoin Coin Trading

Musicoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Musicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Musicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Musicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Musicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Musicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.