Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Purchases New Position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,050 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NBTB shares. BidaskClub downgraded NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB opened at $36.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $41.88. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.86.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $104.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Chewens sold 4,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $168,353.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,999.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

