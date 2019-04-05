Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Invests $529,000 in Clorox Co (CLX)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. City Holding Co. grew its position in Clorox by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in Clorox by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Clorox and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.15.

CLX stock opened at $156.97 on Friday. Clorox Co has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $167.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.32.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 105.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,340 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $835,389.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew T. Laszlo sold 10,585 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $1,628,925.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,096.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

