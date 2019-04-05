Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Invests $513,000 in KBR, Inc. (KBR) Stock

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,810 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of KBR by 37.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 86,719 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KBR by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,633,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,336,000 after acquiring an additional 49,537 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of KBR by 2.1% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 142,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 263.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 165,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 119,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of KBR by 218.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on KBR shares. ValuEngine downgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded KBR from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. MKM Partners started coverage on KBR in a research report on Friday, December 28th. They set a “top pick” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

In other news, insider John Derbyshire sold 5,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $108,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Farhan Mujib sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $49,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KBR opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.45.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. KBR had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.92%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

