Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Buys Shares of 8,470 Wingstop Inc (WING)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 13.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 521,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,143,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $282,846,000 after purchasing an additional 115,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,864,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WING shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.76 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.98.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $1,382,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 128,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,913,761.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Lawrence Kruguer sold 3,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $243,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,832 shares in the company, valued at $316,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,700 shares of company stock worth $3,533,959. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $73.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 87.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.89. Wingstop Inc has a 12 month low of $46.52 and a 12 month high of $77.05.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $40.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wingstop Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

