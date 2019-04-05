MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases Shares of 2,600 TriCo Bancshares (TCBK)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 54.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 12,132 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 16,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 15.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,823,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,429,000 after acquiring an additional 239,853 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 27.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 7.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,066,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,821,000 after acquiring an additional 134,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ TCBK opened at $39.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $31.05 and a 1 year high of $40.59.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $76.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.92 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

TCBK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

In related news, Director W Virginia Walker sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $136,635.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,134.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/mufg-securities-emea-plc-purchases-shares-of-2600-trico-bancshares-tcbk.html.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK).

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.