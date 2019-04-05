MSA Safety (MSA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MSA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.10.

Shares of NYSE:MSA traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.96. The company had a trading volume of 709 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,966. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. MSA Safety has a twelve month low of $81.98 and a twelve month high of $110.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $361.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.32 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MSA Safety will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

In other news, insider William M. Lambert sold 24,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $2,545,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,871,969. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director L Edward Shaw, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $5,201,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 467,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,602,096.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,017,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,741,000 after purchasing an additional 65,504 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,459,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,257,000 after purchasing an additional 64,529 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,459,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,257,000 after purchasing an additional 64,529 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 22.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,119,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,134,000 after purchasing an additional 206,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 100.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,426,000 after purchasing an additional 312,368 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

