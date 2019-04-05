MRC Global Inc (MRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for MRC Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.03. MRC Global reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). MRC Global had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRC. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on MRC Global from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.30.

MRC stock opened at $17.88 on Monday. MRC Global has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.96.

In related news, SVP John L. Bowhay sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $256,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,729.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Grant R. Bates sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $572,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,461 shares in the company, valued at $647,177.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in MRC Global by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,664,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,862,000 after acquiring an additional 142,309 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in MRC Global by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,257,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,284 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in MRC Global by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 352,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 59,800 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in MRC Global by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 21,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in MRC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,201,000.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

