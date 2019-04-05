Mplx (MPLX) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MPLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mplx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Mplx in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.82.

Shares of MPLX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.99. 14,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Mplx has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $39.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 28.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mplx will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 11,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing segments. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs); and gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

