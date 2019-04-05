Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 84.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 228,527 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.31% of Motorola Solutions worth $57,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 296.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kelly S. Mark sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.71, for a total value of $1,940,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 79,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.42, for a total transaction of $11,152,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSI opened at $140.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.59. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $103.70 and a 1-year high of $144.94.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.17% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.04.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

