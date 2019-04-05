Morgan Stanley (MS) Holdings Boosted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 173.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 115,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,576,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,088,000 after buying an additional 43,032 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 21,173 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 189,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,501,000 after buying an additional 43,735 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on MS shares. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 18th. Societe Generale cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.81.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $44.93 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $36.74 and a 1-year high of $55.64. The company has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.17). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,166,914.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 15,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $675,209.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,779.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

