Moon Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Cigna Corp (CI)

Moon Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Cigna makes up about 1.9% of Moon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Moon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 9,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $1,655,879.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Partridge sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.43, for a total transaction of $184,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,420 shares of company stock worth $1,886,122. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, December 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.30 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $187.17 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.28.

Cigna stock traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.70. The company had a trading volume of 43,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,794. The firm has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Cigna Corp has a fifty-two week low of $158.00 and a fifty-two week high of $226.60.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The health services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.07). Cigna had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.28%.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

