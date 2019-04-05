Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 426 Shares of Danaher Co. (DHR)

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Danaher were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Danaher by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 852.9% during the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 10,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total transaction of $1,341,819.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,653.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 97,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.04, for a total transaction of $12,368,233.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,028,314.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,150 shares of company stock valued at $23,279,637. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DHR traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.59. 2,702,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984,207. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $134.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 11.64%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Danaher to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Danaher to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.31.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

