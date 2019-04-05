Montecito Bank & Trust Has $5.58 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV)

Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1,383.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,415 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 1.7% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $5,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,504,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,012,000 after acquiring an additional 461,698 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,743,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,434,000 after acquiring an additional 124,942 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 254.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 900,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,386,000 after acquiring an additional 180,151 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.23. 2,966,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

