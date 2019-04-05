Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,183 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust owned 0.12% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Opera Trading Capital acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

Shares of HACK traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.95. The stock had a trading volume of 115,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,059. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Montecito Bank & Trust Has $1.92 Million Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/montecito-bank-trust-has-1-92-million-position-in-etfmg-prime-cyber-security-etf-hack.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.