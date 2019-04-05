Montecito Bank & Trust Buys 3,599 Shares of VF Corp (VFC)

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in VF were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in VF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,673,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of VF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,444,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,060,000 after purchasing an additional 435,755 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of VF in the 4th quarter worth $330,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VF in the 4th quarter worth $370,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of VF by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,161,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,870,000 after purchasing an additional 637,022 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other VF news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 12,552 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $1,044,326.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,134.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Curtis A. Holtz sold 24,926 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $2,137,404.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,267,879.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,267 shares of company stock worth $19,577,926 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VFC. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of VF in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $93.00 price target on VF and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of VF in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on VF from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.95.

VF stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.17. 1,897,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,956. The company has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13. VF Corp has a fifty-two week low of $67.18 and a fifty-two week high of $97.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 18th. The textile maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. VF had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is 68.46%.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

