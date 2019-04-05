Monster Beverage’s (MNST) Hold Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their hold rating on shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MNST. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Sunday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.09.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $52.87 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $47.61 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.51.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $924.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 25,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,534,909.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,881.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 24,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $1,559,263.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,871,548.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,253 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,637. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,190,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,941,000 after purchasing an additional 59,507 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 968,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,955 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 13.2% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 110,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 12,922 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at $1,192,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 6.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 144,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

