Moneysupermarket.Com Group (MONY) Given Equal weight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MONY. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Monday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moneysupermarket.Com Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 327.50 ($4.28).

Get Moneysupermarket.Com Group alerts:

Moneysupermarket.Com Group stock traded down GBX 5.10 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 348.60 ($4.56). The company had a trading volume of 1,009,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,000. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a 1 year low of GBX 258 ($3.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 372.10 ($4.86). The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 21.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.10 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s previous dividend of $2.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.68%.

Moneysupermarket.Com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price comparison sites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five segments: Money, Insurance, Travel, Home Services, and MoneySavingExpert.com. It operates MoneySuperMarket.com, a price comparison Website that provides a place for consumers and providers to compare car, home, life, and travel insurance brands; credit card and personal loan providers; and energy providers.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.Com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.Com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.