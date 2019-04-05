Moneygram International (MGI) Trading Up 9.2%

Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI)’s share price was up 9.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.37. Approximately 918,767 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 441,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MGI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Moneygram International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Northland Securities upgraded Moneygram International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moneygram International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.19.

The company has a market cap of $133.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.68.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Moneygram International had a negative return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.31 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Moneygram International Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Moneygram International in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,852,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Moneygram International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,387,000 after buying an additional 45,298 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Moneygram International by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 202,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 39,250 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Moneygram International by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 70,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 46,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Moneygram International by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 228,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

About Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

