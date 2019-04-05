MONDI PLC/ADR (MONDY) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of MONDI PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONDY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MONDI PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th.

MONDY stock opened at $46.40 on Monday. MONDI PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $39.49 and a 1 year high of $60.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $1.174 dividend. This is an increase from MONDI PLC/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. MONDI PLC/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.92%.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

