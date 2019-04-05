MML Investors Services LLC Sells 282 Shares of Avangrid Inc (AGR)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Avangrid by 11.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Avangrid by 24.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Avangrid by 157.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 249,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after buying an additional 152,800 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Avangrid by 14.4% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 89,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 11,265 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Avangrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,796,000. 14.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Avangrid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.94.

Avangrid stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. Avangrid Inc has a 12 month low of $45.81 and a 12 month high of $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.08.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.06). Avangrid had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Avangrid Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

