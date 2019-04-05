MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 2,761 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MFC. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

MFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $17.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $19.63.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th were issued a $0.1883 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 36.02%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

